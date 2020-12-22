Officers with the West Plains Police Department will be conducting DWI enforcement saturation through Jan. 2, with a greater number of patrol cars on the road and “zero tolerance” for impaired drivers.
Public Information Officer John Murrell said that, in 2018, 285 people were killed in drunk driving crashes during the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to the most recent data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“It is the mission of the West Plains Police Department to keep our community safe. Make no mistake: If you are caught drinking and driving, you will be pulled over and arrested,” Murrell warned. Drivers planning on celebrating with alcohol this holiday season are asked to do so responsibly.
“Designate a driver or use a taxi or ride share service,” Murrell added. “As always, if you see or suspect a drunk driver on the road, report it to law enforcement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.