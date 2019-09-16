The West Plains High School Class of 1954 will hold its 65th reunion this weekend. Alumni and guests are invited to meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Friday at Skillets, 1613 Porter Wagoner Boulevard.
A drop-in event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church, 504 W. Main St. Guests are asked to use the north entrance behind the church.
Finger foods will be served. For more information, call Marie Nale at 256-3300 or Nita Brown at 256-5678.
