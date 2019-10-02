October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, started by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in 1981 and formally designated by the U.S. Congress in 1989.
According to the coalition, in 2012, the most recent data available, 40,545 incidents of domestic violence were reported in Missouri.
Some signs of an abusive relationship listed by the coalition include a partner who shows extreme jealousy of friends, limits contact with friends or family, controls every penny spent, destroys property or threatens to hurt pets or children.
To learn more about what abuse looks like and possible warning signs of an abusive relationship, visit the coalition’s website, www.thehotline.org, and click on the “Is This Abuse?” tab.
For those seeking shelter from abuse, Christos House Executive Director Moiria Seiber says the best first step is to call the Christos House domestic violence hotline at 800-611-5853 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. Operators will put clients in touch with the nearest available option for shelter, since Christos House is sometimes at capacity.
The Christos House shelter is staffed 24 hours a day, with a direct line at 417-469-1190.
The coalition reports 34,841 adults and minors received domestic violence services in 2014, but more than 23,000 were turned away from full shelters that same year.
To show support for victims of domestic violence or help spread awareness of the impact of domestic violence, window clings are available at the Christo House office, 1551 Imperial Center in West Plains.
