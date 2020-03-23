James G. O’Dell Jr.

James Guy O’Dell Jr., 60, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at West Vue Nursing Center.
He was born Feb. 7, 1960, at Albuquerque, N.M., to James Guy O’Dell and Betty Lou Vandagriff O’Dell.
He is survived by his mother Betty O’Dell; sister Kathy Parker along with Victor Parker, son Casey Parker and wife Michelle and children Peyton, Caden and Ren; one brother David O’Dell and wife Lily and daughter Cassie O’Dell, all of West Plains.
He is preceded in death by his father, James G. O’Dell.
