Graveside services for Delbert Houston Brickey, 85, Batesville, Ark., will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Bakersfield Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Brickey passed away at 6:24 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Cave City Nursing Home, Cave City, Ark.
He was born Jan. 14, 1935, at Elijah, Mo., to Albert Houston Brickey and Barbara Lou Anderson Brickey. On March 18, 1956, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Nellie Bragg.
Mr. Brickey was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. He was a member of the VFW. Mr. Brickey served as a corporal in the 160th Army Infantry during Korea in 1953. He spent nearly six weeks on the front lines of battle handling specialized heavy weaponry. After an intense battle along the 38th parallel, he and a fellow soldier were the only two survivors left from his platoon. For his service and commitment in combat, he was awarded a commendation medal and combat infantry badge.
Delbert was a family man and enjoyed going to all family events. His favorite saying was, “Do what you can do and let the low end drag.” He was always positive in good or bad situations and would often say, “I’ve never seen it so good.”
Mr. Brickey was a member of Batesville First Assembly of God Church.
He is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Nellie Brickey, of the family home; two children Harry Brickey and wife Cherie, Salem, Ark., and Jason Delbert Brickey and wife Ashley, Batesville, Ark.; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters Ivene Cozort and husband Norris, West Plains, and Debbie Bales; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents and one brother James Brickey preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Batesville First Assembly of God Church or Viola Solid Rock Assembly Church and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
