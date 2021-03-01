The Moody Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual membership meeting and fish fry March at the Moody Community Center on E Highway.
The fish fry begins at 1 p.m., followed at 2 p.m. by the meeting. An auction will be held after and door prizes will be given away.
All food and drink will be provided by the fire department.
Members are encouraged to pay their annual dues, $45, during the event.
For more information email MVFD1700@gmail.com, call 274-8126 or follow @MoodyVolunteerFireDepartment on Facebook.
