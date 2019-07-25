Cheryl Patterson

Graveside services for Cheryl Sue Patterson, 67, Springfield, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Patterson passed away at 6:15 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Magnolia Square Nursing and Rehabilitation, Springfield, Mo.
She was born June 21, 1952, at West Plains, Mo. to Teddy “Ted” Paul Downen and Barbara Ruth Myers Downen. Cheryl graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1970. A year later, she was united in marriage to Danny Joe Patterson.
Mrs. Patterson went on to continue her education and received a Bachelor in Secondary Education from SMSU (now MSU), Springfield, Mo. At the age of 9, she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was baptized. As a teenager, she joined the Assemblies of God Church and was active in the youth group. She later became a Charter Member of Faith Assembly of God Church in West Plains. Later in life, she donated her time to charities in Springfield, including Crosslines, Boys and Girls Town and Convoy of Hope.
She is survived by two children, April D. Gillogly and husband, Shawn, Springfield, Mo., and Suzanna L. Smith and husband, Rowdy, Seymour, Mo.; three grandchildren, Isabella, Trenton and Jillian; her mother, Barbara Downen, Seymour, Mo.; and the father of her children, Danny Patterson, Seneca, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her father, one infant daughter, Melody Ann, her brother, Gary Downen and her sister, Ruth Miller, all whom loved her dearly and were awaiting her arrival in Heaven.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.