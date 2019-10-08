The Alton junior and senior high vocal and instrumental music students will present “American Showcase” at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 in the high school gym as a fundraiser concert. All proceeds from the concert will go toward the purchase of a new lighting system for the stage.
Students will perform 20th century music including jazz and swing, rock, folk, pop and country.
“Our students love the music from the early 20th century and will be singing everything from ‘Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue,’ ‘Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,’ ‘White Cliffs of Dover,’ ‘Just the Way You Look Tonight,’ to ‘It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got that Swing,’” said music director Laurel Johnson. “With Margaret Hufstedler at the piano, our audience is in for a real treat.”
From the latter 20th century, students will perform the Beach Boys’ “Barbara Ann,” as well as music from the Eagles, Phil Collins, Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton. Performances of several 21st century songs are also on the program.
The concert will open with a mass choir performance of “America, the Beautiful,” and Sound Waves Choir will recognize the beginning of much of our roots music with an a cappella performance of the spiritual “Steal Away.”
Admission to the program is by donation of any amount.
