Registration is now open for the 2019 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” earthquake drill on Oct. 17, and two area schools, several social services offices and medical clinics and a church have already signed up.
More than half a million Missourians participated in last year’s ShakeOut, and more than 330,000 are already registered for this year’s drill, which is reminds people how to protect themselves during an earthquake. Glenwood School in West Plains and Lutie School in Theodosia, are among those already signed up, as are Sacred Heart Church in Willow Springs and Fresenius Medical Care West Plains Midwest, Southern Missouri Community Health Center and West Plains Surgery Center.
In addition, the Howell County Social Service Office in West Plains; Children’s Divsion and Family Support Division, Ava; Children’s Division Shannon County, Eminence; Wright County Children’s Division/Family Support Division, Mtn. Grove are also all taking part.
Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.
“In the past year there have been significantly large-scale earthquakes in both Alaska and California,” said State Emergency Management Agency Director Ron Walker. “Earthquakes occur without warning, therefore it is especially important that everyone participate in the ShakeOut drill and practice now, so you know exactly what to do when the shaking starts.”
At exactly 10:17 a.m. Oct. 17, participants will practice the “Drop, Cover, Hold On” technique: DROP to your hands and knees; COVER your head and neck with your hands and arms under a table or desk if you can; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops.
Studies show that in developed countries with modern structures, falling debris is the most common source of injuries in an earthquake. Experts advise that when an earthquake occurs in the U.S., the “Drop, Cover and Hold On” technique is the best way to protect yourself and others from falling debris.
To sign up for the ShakeOut, visit www.shakeout.org/centralus. Schools, businesses, community organizations or any other group can register, in addition to families and individuals. Once registered, participants receive regular updates on the drill, as well as information on earthquake preparedness and safety.
The New Madrid Seismic Zone, centered in southeast Missouri, is one of the most active earthquake zones in the country, averaging more than 200 small quakes per year. In 1811 and 1812, this zone produced some of the largest earthquakes in U.S. history. Another major earthquake in this area would be felt not only in Missouri, but throughout the Midwest, and would damage much of southern and eastern Missouri, including the St. Louis area.
To learn more about earthquakes in Missouri and how to prepare, visit www.sema.dps.mo.gov/earthquake_preparedness.
