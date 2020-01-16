Harley Collins

Funeral services for Harley W. D. Collins, 19, Dora, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Harley passed away at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, near West Plains.
He was born Oct. 9, 2000, at West Plains, Mo., to Wilbert Dale Collins and Audry Francis Huff Collins. He enjoyed hunting, guns and knives. He loved his red tractor and his truck was his pride and joy. Most of all, he loved his girlfriend Lindsey and his family.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Lindsey; his parents, Dale and Audry Collins; two sisters Ashley Collins and significant other Shawn Crase, and Victoria Collins; nieces and nephews Kaley Collins, Brilee Crase-Collins, Darian Hos and Dalton Hos; his grandparents Bud Goodman, Betty Walker and Jan and Johnny Thomlison; three uncles Michael Goodman and wife Melanie, Randy Collins and Ricky Goodman; five aunts Marilyn Walker, Debbie Smith and husband Jerry, Tammy Thomas, Malinda Goodman and Paula Gift and husband Richard; and several cousins.
His grandparents Wilbert and Alene Collins and three uncles preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.