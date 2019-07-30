Ember Rayne Howard, stillborn infant daughter of Collin Ray Howard and Courtney Marie Wilds, Alton, Mo., went to be with the angels on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She is survived by her parents, Collin Ray Howard and Courtney Marie Wilds; one brother, Bentley Howard; grandparents, Christy Radics, Steven Wilds, Sr., Reyna Hough and Daniel Howard; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.