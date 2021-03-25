The West Plains City Council has voted to hire Sam Anselm, of Wildwood, to replace retiring City Administrator Tom Stehn, whose last day is April 30. Anselm will begin his duties April 19 as Stehn remains on hand to help.
The decision was made during a closed session Monday, before the regular city council meeting. Councilman Josh Cotter abstained from the vote.
“I’m excited and happy join the city of West Plains,” said Anselm. “Tom’s done a good job and built a good team, and I’m ready to work with everyone.”
Anselm, who grew up in Wentzville, said West Plains reminds him of his hometown. He said his grandfather was the town marshal and his father worked in government as well.
“I’ve spent my entire professional career in public service and city government,” Anselm said. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Administration and Criminal Justice from Northwest Missouri State University, and a master’s in public policy from University of Missouri-St. Louis.
He began his civic career in 1999 as a purchasing specialist with the city of St. Peters. In 2011, he started work as the assistant city manager for Joplin, just six weeks before the EF-5 tornado struck that city on May 22.
While in Joplin, he eventually became the city manager, taking on that role in 2014. In August 2019, he started work as the city administrator for Wildwood, a community in St. Louis County.
“We think he’s going to be a great fit for the city of West Plains,” said Councilwoman Jessica Nease, who was on a committee comprised of West Plains resident Courtney Beykrich, Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw, City Clerk Mallory Snodgras and Nease’s fellow city council members Mike Topliff, Johnny Murrell and Cotter.
“We had a really strong pool of over 50 applicants from across the country,” Nease said. “We eventually narrowed it down to five, then to three, and then we chose Anselm based on his educational background, experience and outstanding references.”
Stehn, who in December announced his impending retirement, said he has throughly enjoyed his time as the city administrator/engineer.
“We have had a lot of great accomplishments during my tenure,” Stehn said. “I wish Sam the best as he takes over for the city.”
Anselm said his early focuses will be on becoming familiar with major infrastructure projects that will necessary in the near future, and he wants to get the public’s input.
During the same closed session in which Anselm was hired, the council voted unanimously to terminate Todd Harman’s employment as city finance director.
Harman has said that the reasons presented to him did not merit his being fired, and that he believes he should have been allowed to speak in front of the city council during Monday’s open session.
According to Mayor Jack Pahlmann, the decision to fire Harman was made based on information he and the council received from city officials.
“He wasn’t working out,” he said. “To my knowledge, he did nothing illegal.” Pahlmann declined to comment further.
Harman told the Quill he is seeking legal counsel on the matter of his firing.
