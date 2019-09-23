Women with Heart, a giving circle of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, recently donated funds for the purchase of new cardiac stress test equipment for Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Cardiac Diagnostic Lab.
The funds were raised at a Women With Heart Luncheon held in February, attended by more than 110 people. This was the ninth year for the luncheon, which has raised a total of $103,065.75 for OMC services.
According to OMC Cardiopulmonary Director Devon Emerson, the new equipment uses updated technology, resulting in a more efficient test. A stress test demonstrates the heart’s ability to respond to external stress in a controlled environment and is an essential diagnostic tool used by cardiologists to diagnose potential heart issues, allowing for early intervention.
The addition of a new wireless monitor allows the patient less restricted movement and will lead to an improved patient experience.
In 2012, Women With Heart was formed as a 501(c)(3) Giving Circle of Community Foundation of the Ozarks, and all founding committee members remain active. According to founding member and heart attack survivor Nancy Franz, after her open-heart surgery and subsequent care experience at OMC Heart Care, she felt compelled to support and bring awareness to the importance of cardiac care that OMC provides.
“The mission of Women With Heart is to educate and raise funds for heart disease and treatment in our region,” said Franz. “So many of our lives have been touched personally by heart disease, including mine.”
It was during an antiquing trip that Franz pitched the idea to her friends and cofounding committee members. The women created a plan to start the charitable group so that the funds raised could directly benefit heart care patients in their local community and specifically OMC Heart Care. Now nine years later, their annual event continues to grow, and the founding members have not slowed their efforts.
The mission is two-fold: Support OMC Heart Care by raising funds to purchase equipment for which the clinic may not have the resources to buy, and educate the public about heart health and the resources available in our community.
Emerson has worked with the committee throughout the years to help identify needs within Heart Care Services.
“Women With Heart is an amazing group of women that recognize the need for comprehensive cardiac healthcare services and education in our community,” said Emerson. “They have been a huge help in providing much-needed equipment, as well as educating the public.”
The next committee event will be the annual Women With Heart Luncheon fundraiser scheduled for Feb. 8, 2020. For more information, contact a Women with Heart Committee member.
Committee members are Florence James, Carol Silvey, Beth Peterson, Nancy Shaw and Franz.
