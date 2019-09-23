WOMEN WITH HEART committee members recently assisted in the purchase a stress test treadmill for the Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Cardiac Diagnostic Lab. From left, committee members Nancy Franz and Florence James; OMC Heart Care Cardio Pulmonary Services Director Devon Emerson, nurse Brandi Ledbetter, radiological technicians Pam Risner and Kala Trantham, and nurses Gary Brown and Christy Lowe, RN, RCIS; and committee member and OMC Foundation Vice President for Advancement Carol Silvey. Beth Peterson and Nancy Shaw are also members of the Women With Heart Committee.