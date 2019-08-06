The John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital in Poplar Bluff announces its director, Dr. Patricia Hall, will transfer late this month to the Harry S. Truman VA Medical Center in Columbia.
Hall has served as director of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center since January 2016, managing the main facility and seven community-based outpatient care clinics in two states, including the clinic in West Plains.
“I am saddened to leave this community I love and have felt such a part of,” Hall told her staff. “But I am also proud of what we have accomplished together. We have opened a new women’s clinic, expanded services in Salem and Pocahontas (in Arkansas), designed new Whole Health programs and welcomed facility modernization through several construction projects. I have made long-lasting friends in Poplar Bluff and the surrounding areas and I will certainly be back to visit.”
A retired Army colonel, Dr. Hall served her country as hospital commander at the Combat Support Hospital at Salerno, Afghanistan and Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. She is a Veteran of Operations Enduring Freedom and Restore Hope and a Bronze Star recipient.
“Dr. Hall and her husband, Brad have become an integral part of our community,” noted Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce President Steve Halter. “They have been very active in our civic groups and can always be counted on to assist with any good cause. They will be truly missed.”
An incoming medical center director has not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.