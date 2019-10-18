Members of the West Plains R-7 school board are expected to vote on updates to district policy regarding giving medications to students, including medical marijuana and CBD oils, based on guidelines from the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) and federal law, which still prohibits the ingestion of marijuana in any form.
The vote, meant to align the district with recent changes in Missouri law, is on the agenda for the board’s next meeting, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13, and is open to the public.
It is expected board members will also vote on policy to add Naloxone (Narcan) and asthma-related rescue medications to epinephrine, which is already kept on hand by school nurses to administer during emergency medical situations like a severe allergic reaction (anaphylactic shock).
Narcan is the brand name for the drug naloxone, used to reverse the effects of opioid-related overdoses. The rescue drugs will be administered strictly by school nurses or other employees trained in their use, and a list of students who cannot receive the medication, according to their parents, will be kept by the district.
Thompson said, regarding medical marijuana, students would be required to have a prescription and the district would not be responsible for dispensing doses to students because it would still be considered a Schedule I narcotic, which is not currently administered to students by staff members on district property.
Medical marijuana is the term for products derived from marijuana plants, and typically have a higher concentration of THC, the chemical that causes a psychoactive reaction, or high. CBD oil may be manufactured from either hemp plants that have a very low THC content and cause no psychoactive reaction, or from marijuana plants that contain a high concentration of THC.
The CBD oil that is extracted from hemp and contains a very low level of THC (less than 0.3%) is legal on the federal level and every state but Idaho, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas. CBD oil derived from marijuana plants with higher concentrations of THC is regulated in Missouri under medical marijuana guidelines. CBD does not cause a high.
Parents and guardians, in accordance with state law, will be expected to have a valid hemp extract registration card in order to possess CBD oil in order to administer it to students younger than 18 for the treatment of epilepsy, and not on school property.
The MSBA suggests that students at least 18 years old with a valid hemp extract registration card, and only for the treatment of epilepsy, be allowed to bring the product onto school property with the requirement that the oil is stored in the school’s health office and only administered by nurses or trained staff members.
Any negative side effects caused by the medication, like possible drug intoxication leading to disruptive behavior or poor performance, will be treated as it currently is — by observation, Thompson added.
As far as staff member policy on medical marijuana or CBD oils, it was noted that CBD oil can be taken by mouth, and can cause positive results in drug screening tests.
It was emphasized by board members that there would be a zero tolerance policy regarding the use of medical marijuana or CBD oils by staff members when it comes down to the safety of staff members and students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.