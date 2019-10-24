A suspect in two shooting incidents Monday in West Plains that led to a brief lockdown of local schools was arrested early Thursday morning after a standoff with SWAT team members.
Christopher L. Dusenbury, 29, of West Plains, was wanted on two counts each of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and four counts of discharging/shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle or habitable structure, persistent offender. His bail is set at $250,000.
The shootings may have been motivated by anger directed by Dusenbury’s at his ex-girlfriend, according to a statement made to police by another suspect.
The incident that happened at Crestwood Circle, about two blocks away from West Plains High School, was reportedly prompted by the belief that Dusenbury saw his ex-girlfriend get into a vehicle that he then allegedly shot at. That belief turned out to be false, according to police.
Two other suspects arrested Monday have also been charged in connection with the shooting. Felicia M. Butler, 23, and Koby S. Martz, 19, both of Pomona, each face the same charges as Dusenbury, according to court records. Each has a warrant with a $100,000 bond.
West Plains Police Detective Bryan Brauer reported at about 10:39 a.m. Monday police dispatch took a call reporting that several shots had been fired from a vehicle into a home on Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses stated they saw a maroon four-door vehicle leave the address at a high rate of speed.
Three men were reportedly in the home at the time of the incident and a fourth man, who lives there, identified Dusenbury as a possible suspect and showed police text messages from Dusenbury threatening to kill him.
The witness also reportedly told police he had been at Dusenbury’s ex-girlfriend’s home at Crestwood Circle and Dusenbury saw him there. Six bullet holes in the Lincoln Avenue home were discovered when the scene was processed for evidence and police began looking for Dusenbury, Brauer added.
At 2:10 p.m. it was reported to police shots had been fired from a burgundy car toward a pickup truck on Olden Street at Crestwood Circle.
The driver of the pickup truck told officers someone had been shooting at them from a maroon car before it continued east on Olden Street and the passenger stated the driver of the car stuck a pistol out of the window and shot at them three times as the vehicle was pulling out of Crestwood Circle.
Both witnesses reportedly told police they didn’t know Dusenbury or the other occupants of the vehicle.
Two bullet holes were found in the tailgate of the truck, Brauer said. About 25 minutes after the shooting incident a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was discovered unoccupied on County Road 8830 at the intersection of east U.S. 160, about 1.5 miles east of West Plains Elementary School.
Officers reportedly detained and questioned Butler and Martz after seeing them walking toward the vehicle, and Butler allegedly stated they had picked Dusenbury up and he was the shooter at both locations.
In the incident at Crestwood Circle, Butler reportedly said Dusenbury saw a woman get into the pickup truck and believed it was his ex-girlfriend. They drove up Olden Street and the car broke down where it was found, Butler told police. She added the three of them began walking to houses to get oil for the car, and Dusenbury hid the gun in a field before leaving the scene.
The firearm had been searched for but not recovered at the time of the report, Brauer said.
Dusenbury has several active cases in Howell County, including charges of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting, after an alleged incident on July 9 at Malone’s Motel in Mtn. View.
Mtn. View Police Officer Josh Ashlock stated he had been called to the motel and interviewed a “visibly upset and crying” woman who said Dusenbury had taken four doses of LSD during the day and “just snapped” after she refused to have sex with him.
She told Ashlock that Dusenbury had kicked her and hit her in the head with a stick until she passed out, and had assaulted her several times that evening.
After he allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to slit her throat, she was able to get away, she said. An examination showed the woman had suffered blunt force trauma and had a large knot on the back of her head, Ashlock added.
Court records show Dusenbury was sentenced to four years in prison in 2014 after being convicted of second-degree assault, the charges stemming from an incident during which he hit a woman in the face with a brick, and in 2012, he was convicted of receiving stolen property.
Other unresolved cases include one count of third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest and two counts of third-degree assault involving special victim, fourth-degree domestic assault, tampering with a utility meter and possession of a controlled substance.
Martz was charged earlier this month with stealing a firearm and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution as a suspect in the theft of a shotgun from a home on County Road 1120.
The burglary was reported on Sept. 21, and Martz was allegedly seen in possession of the shotgun, one of multiple firearms reported stolen, and reportedly told investigators he thought the gun was “sketchy” and might have been stolen.
According to court documents, he first told investigators he had destroyed the firearm in a furnace or forge, but after leading them to the location where he said he had disposed of the gun admitted it was not the location, providing no further cooperation or information.
He was arrested on that charge Oct. 1, and on Oct. 10 was charged with misdemeanor stealing, according to court records.
Court records show Butler was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia in 2013 and misdemeanor marijuana possession in 2015.
