Dan Singletary, CEO and general manager of Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, has been appointed as a district representative to the Internal Operations Committee of the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives (AMEC), Jefferson City.
AMEC provides training as well as other services to the state’s 47 electric cooperatives, which serve more than 560,000 rural members.
As a member of the Internal Operations Committee, Singletary will be responsible for activities concerned with the internal operation of the statewide association and ensure local electric cooperatives receive needed services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.