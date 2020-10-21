FREE PUBLIC WIFI will soon be available in 10 locations in West Plains under the city’s Community Accessible Broadband project. According to City Administrator Tom Stehn, the project is to help facilitate distance learning and telehealth options for city residents. Public Works Director Jeff Henshaw holds up a sign that will be used to identify sites with free broadband, which include the North Terra Golf Course parking lot, Lincoln Park, Gene Jones Park, Georgia White Walking Park, Carmical Field/Park, Peoples Park, Lofton Park, Don Warden Park (Community Gardens), Robert Neathery Skate Park and Wayhaven Park. Stehn said all locations are expected to be operational by the end of the year.