On Monday, the West Plains City Council held its regular monthly meeting which saw the adoption of two new ordinances, three new resolutions and updates on the Community Accessible Broadband (CAB) project.
The first of the new ordinances authorizes Mayor Jack Pahlmann to execute a contract with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a financial amendment to the State Grant Block Grant Agreement for a wildlife study for the West Plains Regional Airport.
The study is part of a plan for a new perimeter fence around the airport, and is expected to cost the city $420.
The second ordinance amends city code regarding special events. The changes require a special event permit to be issued by the city administrator for events, activities and public demonstrations on public city property, and prohibit the interruption of safe and orderly movement of traffic.
According to City Administrator Tom Stehn, the city’s attorney Charles Cantrell, who had not reviewed the bill before its first reading, gave the go-ahead to proceed after reviewing it prior to the second reading.
Police Chief Stephen Monticelli addressed council members with his reasons for requesting a city ordinance to make assaulting or abusing police service animals a Class A misdemeanor. He said that after reviewing the city’s ordinances, he found the city did not have anything along those lines.
According to Monticelli, the ordinance — if it gets final approval after its second reading — will include not only the K-9 unit but any animals in police service.
“For example, if we were ever to have a mounted unit, the horses would be covered as well,” he said.
Three new resolutions were also approved by the council. The first was a renewal of the School Resource Officer Program between the city and the West Plains R-7 School District.
The next resolution authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with WM Financial Services and Gilmore & Bell, P.C., for the refund of taxable certificates of participation.
City Finance Director Todd Harman said that this would be similar to the sewer bond refunding which the city recently completed.
“It’s not callable till March, so we’re getting started early in the process so it’s not as pushed as the other one,” Harman told the council. Since it’s early in the process, Harman said he didn’t have any hard estimates on how much the city would save, but it could be in the six-figure range.
The final resolution approved for the night authorized the signing of a lease for new mowing equipment at the North Terra Golf Course.
According to Harman, the first payment of the lease was $10,000 and would be paid for by the trade-in value of the city’s current equipment. The payment for next year is $15,000 and would be covered by the sale of timber at the golf course and then the next three years of payments would have to be budgeted for.
ACTION ITEMS
Action items approved by the council included the purchase of 15,000 feet of underground primary wire for inventory from Graybar Electric of Jefferson City for a little over $30,000, and a purchase agreement for chemicals for the golf course for the year, for which Harman said the city budgets up to $40,000.
“This will get us preferential rates since we’re locking in what we need,” Harman said. “For example, this year we got a commission check back from our purchases of these chemicals for a little over a $1,000.”
Because of questions from the council before the meeting about possibly looking at other options for the former Reese School property on Grace Avenue, Stehn requested that the item be struck from the agenda.
Originally, Building Official Dustin Harrison was expected to seek council approval to declare the property surplus and begin the process of selling it. The estimated cost to the city for surveying the property before putting it up for sale would be $1,200, which would come out of the city’s Planning Department Budget.
Both Parks Director Mike Davis and Community Services Director Todd Shanks said there aren’t any hard plans to do anything with the property, and the city’s current focus is on improvements to Butler Children’s Park and other areas.
The final item for council action was the approval of a right-of-way land acquisition for a transmission line from the new Southern Hills electric substation to the city’s power grid. Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw estimates the project is about two years away from being completed, but says once it is, the city can close the flood-prone Washington Street substation.
Estimated cost savings to the city once the project is complete will be about $800,000 a year, according to Hanshaw.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
The last items for the night were reports from Harman and Stehn.
Harman began his presentation by noting that the city is running a $940,000 loss, but he explained the reason for that is payments of capital improvement bonds and transportation sales taxes.
“June and July is when you spend all your money and the rest of the year is when you spend recouping it back,” Harman said. “With that being said, the city is still looking good on a day’s cash on-hand basis.”
He explained the city has over four months of cash on hand on the city side and over eight months of cash on hand on the utility side. He said soon he would be recommending a budget amendment in order to replace the city’s aging fleet of vehicles by arranging a leasing agreement to save money.
Stehn, in his report, told the council that the city’s application for U.S. 63 improvements at Fifth Street was approved by the the Missouri Department of Transportation Cost Share Committee.
The improvements involve adding a lighted intersection to serve as a new entrance to the Ozarks Medical Center complex.
The city will receive $492,203 in cost-share funds and Stehn hopes to bring the agreement in front of council next month.
He also announced the city has installed most of the towers for the CAB project and will soon begin to string fiber optic cable to the locations. That project will provide free public WiFi to certain public locations in the city for the purposes of facilitating distance learning and telehealth.
The locations with the free WiFi will be marked by signs and include the North Terra Golf Course parking lot, Lincoln Park, Gene Jones Park, Georgia White Walking Park, Carmical Field/Park, Peoples Park, Lofton Park, Don Warden Park (Community Gardens), Robert Neathery Skate Park and Wayhaven Park.
Stehn estimates that all the sites will be fully operational by the end of the year.
Two guests who were scheduled to speak to council members about delinquent utility bills and fees at the beginning of the meeting were not in attendance.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19 at city hall.
