A local committee is seeking 2,500 signatures to help low-income seniors in Howell County by creating a tax-based Senior Citizen’s Service Fund.
Howell County Senior Age Board representative Dr. Matthew Mansfield, Willow Springs, is organizing the initiative petition and says the fund will directly benefit underserved senior citizens age 60 or older. Mansfield says the fund will help seniors across the county and improve their quality of life.
“We want to help to keep seniors independent for as long as possible,” Mansfield explained. “And I think this tax will go a long way to help with that.”
The tax would raise the personal property tax in the county. According to the committee’s estimates, the cost for the average person will go up by $13 per year.
“Yes, taxes will go up,” said Mansfield. “But, we will save money in the long run as a whole by improving our senior citizens’ quality of life.” According to Mansfield, the tax will generate about $240,000 to be set aside for the fund.
A seven-member committee, chosen by the Howell County Commission, will manage the fund. The committee will also be responsible for handling applications from seniors who apply for financial assistance.
The fund will also pay for a care coordinator to help determine where help is needed the most and manage cases.
Mansfield estimates there are 8,000 seniors in the county and about 70% of those are underserved, meaning they can’t qualify for Medicaid but are financially at risk.
The fund will help provide a host of services, such as increased home meal delivery, transportation, emergency help, home safety improvements and improving the three senior centers in the county.
Mansfield says his committee currently has 15 volunteers collecting signatures across the county. To date, he says, volunteers they have received between 600 and 700 signatures.
They need to collect 2,500 signature by Oct. 1 in order to get on the April 2020 ballot, says Mansfield, adding the committee will try for the Nov. 2020 ballot if it can’t meet the October deadline.
For more information or to volunteer or sign the petition, call 417-252-3357 or 256-4055.
