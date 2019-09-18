The case of a West Plains man charged in July 2018 after allegedly using a baseball bat to strike another man during an assault is set for trial Jan. 10, according to court records.
Rollin Bratcher, 48, North Howell Avenue, is charged with first-degree assault or attempted assault involving serious injury or a special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
West Plains Police Officer Michael Tinsley reported that on June 15, 2018, he was dispatched to Ozarks Medical Center to interview a man being treated for injuries sustained during an assault allegedly perpetrated by Bratcher at the victim’s home on Grove Street.
The alleged victim told the officer Bratcher had been banging on his door demanding his girlfriend come out. When the victim opened the door and asked Bratcher what he wanted, Bratcher told him his girlfriend was there.
According to the victim, Bratcher hit him on the forehead with a baseball bat, causing the man to fall and break his right hip.
