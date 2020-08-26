Col. Eric T. Olsen, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, has announced the results of the Driver & Vehicle Safety Division’s 2020 annual school bus inspection program. A total of 11,828 school buses across the state of Missouri were inspected by Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel.
Of all buses inspected, 89.1% were approved by inspection personnel with no defective items noted during inspection.
During the annual inspection, buses found to have no defective items are rated as “approved.” Buses having one or more defective items which do not constitute an immediate danger are rated as “defective.” Buses with a defective item which constitutes an immediate danger are rated as “out-of-service.”
Buses rated as defective may continue to be operated for the purpose of transporting students until repair is made. School districts are allowed 10 days following initial inspection to repair identified defects before being reinspected by patrol motor vehicle inspection personnel.
Buses rated as out of service must be repaired, reinspected and then placed back into service by patrol personnel prior to transporting students. Buses not presented for reinspection within the required 10-day period are reported to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Among the seven-county area districts earning a 100% bus approval rating were Willow Springs in Howell County, Couch in Oregon County, Gainesville and Lutie in Ozark County, Cabool in Texas County and Skyview State School in Wright County.
Districts receiving a 70% approval rating or greater were Fairview, Howell Valley, Junction Hill, Mtn. View Birch-Tree, Ozark Horizon State School, Richards and West Plains in Howell County; Oregon-Howell (Koshkongong); Alton and Thayer, Oregon County; Bakersfield, Gainesville and Thornfield in Ozark County; Winona in Shannon County; Summersville in Shannon County and Texas County; Houston and Licking, Texas County; Mtn. Grove in Texas County and Wright County;
Districts earning a less than 70% approval rating were Ava, Dora and Plainview, Douglas County; Norwood and Skyline in Wright County; and Eminence in Shannon County. Skyline School District is the only district in the area that did not have any buses pass inspection; its six buses, half were found to be defective and the other half were deemed out of service.
Statewide, 10,539 buses were approved on initial inspection, 1,030 were rated defective and 259 rated out of service.
A total of 261 Missouri school districts earned the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence Award, obtaining an approval rating of 90% or higher with no buses placed out-of-service. During the 2019-2020 school year, 5,594 buses in the award-winning fleets are eligible to display the Total Fleet Excellence sticker in the lower corner of the first window on the passenger-entry side of the bus.
Locally, the fleets earning that status include Alton, Cabool, Couch, Glenwood, Lutie, Mtn. Grove, Richards, Skyview State School, West Plains and Winona.
“The Missouri State Highway Patrol works closely with schools and private pupil transportation companies to ensure our students have safe transportation to and from school-related events. This professional relationship is most evident during the annual school bus inspection and results in a successful program,” said Col. Olson. “The COVID-19 pandemic presented numerous challenges. However, the unified effort of motor vehicle inspection and pupil transportation professionals ensured the inspection of Missouri’s 11,828 school buses was completed successfully.”The annual school bus inspection program is just one way the Missouri State Highway Patrol serves and protects our children and it will remain a priority.”
As Missouri school bus inspection results are a matter of public record. Individual school district results are available on the Driver and Vehicle Safety Division webpage at www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/PatrolDivisions/DVSD/MVI/index.html.
