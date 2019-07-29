Baxter County Arkansas Sheriff John Montgomery has announced the arrest of Matthew Guthrie, 33, accused of having a consensual sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student while employed as a Baxter County deputy and school resource officer at Cotter, Ark.
Guthrie was reportedly fired from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department Friday, a day after allegations were first presented to Baxter County prosecutors by a parent of the teen and substantiated by investigators.
Guthrie was hired as a jailer with the department in January 2016 and was made a school resource officer in January 2017.
According to Montgomery, Guthrie has been arrested on seven counts of first-degree sexual assault with bond set at $100,000.
In a statement released to members of the media Montgomery reported Guthrie confessed to the charges. Evidence does not suggest any of the encounters that took place “multiple times at multiple locations” between May and July happened on school property, Montgomery added.
“As a public servant holding a position of trust and authority over students within the school system, Guthrie was prohibited by law and his code of ethics from having sexual conduct with any student, regardless of age or whether it was consensual or not,” the sheriff said.
“The sheriff’s office and all of its officers and employees are deeply disturbed and shocked that this has occurred and will erode public confidence in this office. We strive each day to serve the public in a professional and ethical manner.
“When something like this happens it is taken very seriously and immediately acted upon. The fate of Matthew Guthrie now lies in the hands of the judicial system, and we expect that he will be treated no differently than any other person facing these kinds of serious charges,” Montgomery concluded.
