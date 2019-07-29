Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Foundation invites the public to mark their calendars for a “rootin’, tootin’ good time” at this year’s “Wild, Wild West” themed signature event to be held Sept. 28 at the historic West Plains Opera House, 37 Court Square.
Known for 10 years as the Blue Jean Ball and held for nine years at Risner Stables, the event last year raised about $79,000 for the foundation, the most raised in at least six years.
Attention-getting features for a $50 early bird ticket, available until Sept. 13, include Ernie Biggs Dueling Pianos and saloon-style entertainment by Anthony Garner and his guitar. Those less interested in music can try their hands at darts or a card game — or if they’re down on their luck, meet with a fortune teller.
To take the evening to another level, guests may pay a small additional fee for a cigar bar, mixology class or whiskey tasting. They can also bid on exclusive items at the live auction and take home a late night or early morning treat from the silent auction.
“OMC Foundation’s Signature Event has been a special night in the lives of many for over a decade, said Carol Silvey, vice president for advancement. “The goal this year is to bring excitement, food, fun and friends to a gorgeous historic facility here in our own backyards – just like OMC.”
Eager to plan this year’s event excitement are Kelly Gleghorn, Melody Hubbell, Dr. Reah Kurian, Jim McFarland, Ann Marie Newberry, John Plummer, Josh Reeves, Chase Smith, Melissa Tate and Tiffany Young.
The committee will pick up the tab for dinner, two adult beverages and unlimited coffee or soda with the purchase of a ticket. Additional beverages will be available for a small charge at the cash bar.
Tickets may be purchased at the OMC Foundation at 12 Parkway Center, by calling 853-5200 or by going online to ozarksmedicalcenter.networkforgood.com/events/14556-ozarks-medical-center-foundation-signature-event-wild-wild-west.
Several levels of sponsorships, which include various name recognition benefits as well as reserved seating, are available. For more information on tickets, sponsorships or the auctions, contact a committee member or the OMC Foundation at 853-5200.
The Ozarks Medical Center Foundation, established in 1998 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) with a local board of directors, serves as a liaison between the donor and OMC to assist the healthcare system in providing excellent care to the communities it serves. For more information or to make a gift to the OMC Foundation, call 853-5200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.