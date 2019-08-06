This summer, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is offering a series of free workshops on financing for drinking water and wastewater treatment system improvements on Aug. 19 in Jefferson City, and Aug. 29 in Harrisonville.
“If you don’t know how to secure funding for needed work on your community’s drinking water or wastewater infrastructure, these workshops will introduce you to people who can help,” said Hannah Humphrey, director of the department’s Financial Assistance Center. “Communities that use state and federal assistance programs for infrastructure projects save money, but they also get support from department experts. This could really help communities that face ongoing compliance challenges.”
The workshops are designed for community leaders who are seeking funding assistance for public water or wastewater treatment system projects. Workshop participants will hear speakers from the department’s Financial Assistance Center and Soil and Wastewater Conservation Program, Missouri Department of Economic Development and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program.
Topics will include different aspects of subsidized financial assistance for treatment infrastructure projects, available resources for nonpoint source pollution controls and how to apply for energy efficiency loans. A representative from the St. Louis office of law firm Gilmore & Bell, P.C. will discuss bonds and other financing methods available to public entities.
In addition, local community leaders will share insights from their own infrastructure improvement projects. An open house during each workshop will allow participants to discuss their community’s specific needs with agency staff.
“Any community leader interested in learning how to finance water treatment infrastructure projects is encouraged to attend a workshop, regardless of the community’s needs, location or population,” Humphrey said. “They are likely to discover a financial assistance program that meets their needs and they can connect with experts who can help them start a project and see it through successfully.”
For information and to register for a free workshop, go to dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/fac-marketing-workshops.htm.
