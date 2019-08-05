Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSM) partnered with Ozark Independent Living (O.I.L.) to provide a disaster preparedness course Wednesday at the West Plains Public Library, which helped host the event.
The library’s community room was packed with attendees who listened to CCSM Director of Disaster Preparedness and Response Shea Lane as he outlined the importance of a number of issues associated with what should be done to be ready for a natural or manmade disaster.
At the end of the presentation, each individual/family received a disaster kit including an integrated flashlight and hand-crank AC/DC-powered radio, portable first aid “to-go” kit, hygiene kit, Mylar blanket, illumination stick, waterproof matches and “other products designed to work together as a cohesive system for thousands of possible situations,” according to Lane. Fifty-five households received kits.
The information, training and kits were provided free of charge through CCSM’s “Plan.Prepare.Protect.” curriculum, rolled out January as part of a four-state disaster-preparedness collaborative in Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas. According to organizers, Plan.Prepare.Protect. provides disaster training for community groups, with the emphasis to reach out to vulnerable populations.
“Catholic Charities is able to provide our community with this wonderful resource material and disaster kit, and we are happy to help facilitate the presentation,” said O.I.L. Marketing and Independent Living Specialist Terry Hampton. “We are so pleased by the enthusiastic interest on the topic of preparedness in the case of emergency situations. We certainly hope that none of us will need to use this information, but it is comforting to know that people are being more equipped to help themselves in times when outside help might not be available to them right away.”
NEXT CLASS DATE
Hampton said there was such an overwhelming interest in the training, that a second session has already been planned to be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 24, again at the West Plains Public Library, 750 W. Broadway. Participants must sign up for the course through O.I.L., 256-8714, or by emailing thampton@ozarkcil.com.
“The September class is already more than half full, so we encourage all who are interested to contact us as soon as possible to register,” said Hampton.
CCSM officials say they work closely with city and county emergency management programs and centers for independent living in 39 counties across southern Missouri to provide the disaster preparedness training.
To request training or inquire about Plan.Prepare.Protect. contact Lane at the primary office number at 417-720-4213, or at 417-414-5154. Route email requests to slane@ccsomo.org.
