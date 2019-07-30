A Couch resident has been charged with first-degree assault after reportedly striking another man repeatedly in the head until a teenage son of the victim pointed a deer rifle at the alleged assailant.
A warrant has been issued for John Jason Janes with bail set at $15,000, according to court documents.
Oregon County Deputy James Martin reported he responded to a call at about 9 p.m. July 6. He arrived at the alleged victim’s home on County Road 289 to find the man lying on a couch shaking uncontrollably.
A woman and the teen who said they witnessed the incident told the deputy that Janes had come to the house, gotten out of his vehicle and allegedly hit the man in the mouth, knocking him to the ground.
They alleged to Martin that Janes then held the man’s head down with his knee and continued to assault him. Witnesses said the teen went into the house to retrieve a deer rifle and pointed it at Janes, telling him he needed to leave.
Janes then got into the passenger side of a pickup truck driven by his 14-year-old son and left, according to witnesses, who added that Janes wasn’t driving because he was intoxicated.
The victim was treated at a hospital in Poplar Bluff, Martin said.
