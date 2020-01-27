A change of venue has been granted for a murder case originating in Ripley County, in which six people face charges. The case will now be tried in Carter County, a part of the 37th Judicial Circuit, according to court records.
The motion to change venue was filed on behalf of one of the defendants, Cody Allen Payne, 30.
Payne, of Doniphan, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, second-degree arson and abandonment of a corpse.
Another man faces murder charges and additional charges of being an accessory to the crime, plus two women and two men are charged with being accessories to the crime.
The case was opened in late July after a tip led to the discovery of the remains of Daniel Richardson, 44, of Doniphan. Law enforcement found Richardson’s remains in the debris of an abandoned rural Ripley County home that had burned five days prior.
Trooper Shannon Sitton, who investigated the incident, reported Payne was allegedly one of four people that assaulted Richardson in retaliation for assaulting a woman not involved in the murder case.
On July 21, Richardson had reportedly been lured into a vehicle occupied by Payne and his four codefendants at a gas station in Poplar Bluff, then punched and slapped by Payne and two others as the group traveled from Poplar Bluff to the Doniphan home of the driver, David Scrivner, another suspect in the case.
Scrivner allegedly stopped the car before the group got to his home, had another driver take over and entered the back seat of the car with Richardson, Payne and another suspect and struck Richardson in the head with a flashlight.
Richardson’s hands were allegedly then tied behind his back and when the group arrived at its destination, everyone went inside, leaving Richardson in the back seat of the vehicle.
Payne allegedly told investigators he and the other individuals did methamphetamine and planned to continue to assault Richardson, but found he was “not moving” about an hour later when he, Scrivner and another male suspect returned to the vehicle to get him.
The three men reportedly placed Richardson into a cardboard barrel, placed a lid on top and left the barrel on Scrivner’s front porch.
The following day Payne reportedly returned to Scrivner’s home, where he and the two other men allegedly loaded the barrel into Scrivner’s pickup truck, left the barrel in an abandoned home 10 miles north of Doniphan and piled tires on top of it before igniting the barrel and tires with a propane torch.
After blood was reportedly discovered in the bed of Scrivner’s truck, Payne allegedly drove it to a rural location and set fire to it to eliminate the blood evidence.
Payne has had three other cases moved to Carter County, according to court documents, including charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage.
A criminal setting is scheduled for Feb. 11 in Carter County before 37th Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Steven Privette, according to court records.
