A West Plains couple faces drug charges after a gun, illegal drugs including methamphetamine, plastic bags and scales were allegedly found in a home near four protected locations, including a daycare.
West Plains Police Officer Nate Bean reported a narcotics search warrant was executed at a home on Pennsylvania Avenue early Friday and Bradley Jon Russell, 55, was arrested on charges of distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Russell was released on $20,000 bail.
Denise Lynn Russell, 45, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Court records show she has been issued a summons on the charges.
During the search, a blue backpack reportedly containing a syringe loaded with a brown liquid and two plastic bags containing a white crystallized substance suspected to be methamphetamine were located. A set of scales and a loaded Lorcin 9mm handgun was also reportedly found in the backpack.
Several different prescription pills identified as controlled substances were also allegedly located in the home, with none of the residents having a prescription for the drugs. A clear plastic bag and a film canister containing a substance believed to be marijuana were also found, Bean said.
Two children were reportedly present during the search, which also uncovered license plates reported as stolen and two pills believed to be Alprazolam found in Denise Russell’s bedroom.
The home is located within 131 feet of the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area, 282 feet from city-owned park Carmical Field, 550 feet from Tadpoles Daycare Center and 569 feet from the West Plains Public Library.
Bean added Bradley Russell has four felony convictions from the state of California dating back to 1990, including willful child cruelty, willful discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and transport of a controlled substance.
