Continuing an annual tradition that benefits the Samaritan Outreach Center, the Glass Sword Theatre, 1001 Lanton Road just off the U.S. 63 bypass in West Plains, will hold its annual Can Film Festival on Monday.
Doors will open before 6 p.m. with showings beginning at 7 p.m.
The price of admission to see one of six films to be screened that night will be one unexpired can of food, said cinema owner Gary York.
Due to health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, occupancy will be limited to 300 people and seating in each of the six theaters will be at half capacity or less.
York encourages people to come early if there is a particular movie they want to see, as the limited tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Masks or facial coverings will be required while in the lobby or in the bathroom, but not while seated in the theater. York is asking moviegoers to practice social distancing while in the theater.
The six films to be shown Monday night are “The War with Grandpa,” “Yellow Rose,” Hocus Pocus,” “The New Mutants,” “Coco,” and “Save Yourselves!”
“The War with Grandpa” is a 2020 family comedy film starring Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle and featuring Cheech Martin and Christopher Walken. It’s about a boy trying to get his grandpa to move out by pulling pranks on him, and his grandpa fighting back with pranks of his own. It’s rated PG.
“Yellow Rose” is a 2019 musical drama. It’s about an undocumented Filipino girl living in a small Texas town who leaves to pursue her country music dreams. It is rated PG-13.
“Hocus Pocus” is a 1993 fantasy-comedy Disney film starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker. It’s about three 17th century witches mistakenly being brought back to life 300 years later in Salem, Mass., and it’s up to three kids to stop them. It is rated PG.
“The New Mutants” is a 2020 superhero horror film and is the last installment in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men film series. It’s about five young mutants trying to escape from a secret facility. It is rated PG-13.
“Coco” is a 2017 computer-animated fantasy film by Pixar Animation Studios. It’s about a boy who aspires to be a musician and enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather who was a legendary singer. It is rated PG.
“Save Yourselves!” is a 2020 science fiction comedy film about a couple who get away from it all to disconnect from the world and reconnect with each other. They are unaware as aliens invade earth and they have to figure out how to survive. It is rated R.
All donations will go to support the Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center in West Plains. The center provides services for area homeless families and individuals, and serves the counties of Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Texas and Wright.
