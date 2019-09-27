Howell County Commissioners will hold their next regular meeting starting at 10 a.m. Monday in the Commission Room on the third floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
On the agenda, County Clerk Kelly Waggoner will meet with the commission to discuss a contract and the commission will review and discuss an equipment purchase for the Road & Bridge Department.
In addition commissioners will review audit reports from independent auditors for the period ending Dec. 31, 2018, and review and consider bids for the renovation of a courtroom in the courthouse. Those bids were received Thursday.
Accounts payable presented to the commission will be approved and any guests in attendance will be recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.