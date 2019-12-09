A Howell County man facing five counts of violations of orders of protection was reportedly shot at while at the home of a woman who has a protection order against him.
According to law enforcement, the gun was fired by another man at the property after the two men had engaged in an argument.
Justin Stiner, 30, U.S. 160, was arrested Friday at the Howell County Courthouse and is held on $2,500 bail, according to court records. One of the charges is violation of an order of protection for an adult and the remaining four are violations of an order of protection for children.
West Plains Police Cpl. Brandon Stephens reported that, at about 5:16 p.m. Dec. 1, he was dispatched to a home on Jackson Street. Once there, he was reportedly told by the woman with the protection order that Stiner had come to her home and rang the doorbell, but it was answered by another man at the home.
The man who answered the door went outside and he and Stiner allegedly got into an argument. The woman said she saw her houseguest get into his pickup truck, apparently to retrieve something, then she heard a gunshot as Stiner drove away.
There is an active protection order between Stiner and the woman and her four children, who were in the house when Stiner was on the property. The woman told law enforcement Stiner has been driving past her home regularly and has passed by when she was out in the yard, so she believes he knows she lives in that home.
Stephens noted in his report to prosecutors that protection order violation charges had been sought against Stiner 25 times since July 2017, according to police records.
Stiner reportedly told Cpl. Stephens he was driving down Jackson Street to his mother’s house, saw the other man’s vehicle in the driveway and stopped to talk to him.
According to Stephens, Stiner said the two men got into an argument and the other man retrieved what appeared to be a square-framed pistol, so Stiner got into his vehicle to leave and was fired at as he was driving away.
No charges have been filed against the shooter.
