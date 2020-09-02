Michael Hoff, president and CEO of Community First Banking Company in West Plains, announces two new additions to the Community First team and two promotions.
“We are very pleased to have these individuals on the Community First team,” said Hoff. “They have a great work ethic, and have shown that they are dedicated to maintaining a true community bank in our area.”
New to the company are Stephanie Scheets and Jon Waggoner.
Scheets joined Community First in January as assistant vice president of finance. She also serves as Internal Auditor and BSA Officer. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia, the Graduate Schools of Banking in Boulder, Colo., and the Missouri Bankers School of Banking. Scheets has over 26 years of bank experience.
Waggoner joined the bank in July as assistant vice president and branch manager of the Porter Wagoner location. He has seven years of bank experience in new accounts and consumer lending. He is a graduate of West Plains High School and attended Missouri State University in West Plains.
Promoted employee MJ Stevens has been named assistant vice president of accounting. She has been with the bank since 2011 and has held a variety of positions. She has over 13 years of bank experience and is a graduate of Bakersfield High School. She also holds an associate’s degree from MSU-WP.
Ruth Li-Whittington, also promoted, has been named assistant vice president of compliance and information technology. She is currently the Information Security Officer. She joined the bank in 2015, after working for Heights Finance Corporation, a consumer finance company in West Plains, for four years. Li-Whittington has an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice from Drury University.
Community First Banking Company is a full-service community bank with two locations in West Plains, one in Mountain Grove and one in Thayer. They have almost $232m in assets, 42 employees, and 50+ local investors. Community First has been named a 5-star rated bank by Bauer Financial a nationally recognized bank rating agency for the past 42 consecutive quarters.
