This week, four state agencies were restructured as part of Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to improve state government.
Initially announced through a series of Executive Orders issued by Governor Parson in January, the changes represent the most significant reorganization of state government in decades.
“During my State of the State Address in January, I committed to the General Assembly that our administration would fundamentally restructure state government,” said Parson as he made the announcement Wednesday. “To move our state in the right direction, we had to roll up our sleeves and get to work, and that’s what this day represents. Today, we celebrate this historic moment for our state, our government, and most importantly, our citizens.”
The reorganization moved several divisions from the Department of Economic Development (DED) to other state agencies in an effort to create a more focused economic development strategy and be more competitive with neighboring states:
- The Division of Workforce Development and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center moved to the newly named Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, formerly the Department of Higher Education, to establish a single state resource for all postsecondary education options.
- The Division of Energy moved to the Department of Natural Resources.
- The Office of Public Counsel and the Public Service Commission moved to the newly named Department of Commerce and Insurance, formerly the Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration.
- The Missouri Arts Council moved to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.
By better aligning certain functions of state government, Parson said, the changes will streamline operations, increase efficiency and improve customer service to all Missourians.
“It’s been more than a decade since we evaluated our economic development strategy, and it was time we took a hard look at how we could provide better solutions in our state,” said DED Director Rob Dixon, noting that a year-long strategy assessment has led to a “complete overhaul and new pathway for growth in rural and urban areas.”
West Plains native Zora Mulligan has had a slight change in job title as a result of the change and is now the Commissioner of Higher Education and Workforce Development. The change comes less than a week after she and Gov. Parson visited West Plains to speak on the Fast Track financial aid program for adults and tour the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology.
“This change gives Missourians a resource for the full range of postsecondary options — from apprenticeships to certificates to doctoral programs,” said Mulligan. “This is consistent with national trends toward recognizing the value of shorter-term, lower-cost programs, and through this bold move, Gov. Parson will be positioning Missouri as a thought leader in this area.”
The Division of Energy, moved in 2013 to the Department of Economic Development, is back in the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“Returning the Division of Energy to the Department of Natural Resources provides multiple benefits to Missouri businesses, communities, and citizens,” said DNR Director Carol Comer. “The move improves our ability to balance a healthy environment with a healthy economy and allows us to provide a more complete package of services to Missouri communities and residents.”
Department of Commerce and Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers called bringing the Public Service
Commission and Office of Public Counsel into her department “good strategic sense,” noting similar missions and understanding of regulations.
As for the Missouri Arts Council, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is “thrilled” to have the agency in his office, he said.
“The arts, in all varieties, are important to Missourians, and I look forward to actively promoting their significance throughout the state,” said Kehoe.
In addition to Governor Parson’s Executive Orders, Senate Bill 68 also took effect Wednesday. Parson signed the bill into law in July, which includes four key pieces of workforce and economic development legislation designed to meet employer needs and help Missouri compete for major business expansions across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.