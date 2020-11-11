Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery has announced the arrest of a Gamaliel, Ark., area man after the suspect allegedly threatened suicide and struggled with a deputy, resulting in the deployment of a Taser to subdue him.
Edgar Stratmann, 60, has been charged with felony aggravated assault and three misdemeanors: resisting arrest, inhaling intoxicants and obstructing governmental operations. Stratmann was jailed with $25,000 bail as of Saturday, according to Montgomery.
At about 7:39 p.m. Friday, Baxter County Deputy Justin Haight was dispatched to Stratmann's house after 911 dispatchers received several calls from the home. Haight spoke with Stratmann, who was reportedly highly agitated and picked up a can of air duster and attempted to inhale the entire can in an attempt to harm himself after saying he wanted to die.
Haight was able to take the can away from Stratmann and told him an ambulance was on the way to take him for treatment. Stratmann reportedly then became more aggressive, grabbed a screwdriver and tried to stab himself in the chest with it before Haight took the screwdriver away from him as well.
Stratmann then allegedly asked the deputy if he had a gun before stating he had a knife and Haight would have to shoot him. Stratmann then brandished a large skinning knife and threatened Haight with it, and the deputy struck Stratmann's hand with a baton in order to get him to drop the knife, according to reports.
Sheriff Montgomery said that as Haight attempted to handcuff Stratmann he continued to struggle, and when a second deputy arrived on scene a Taser was deployed to subdue Stratmann and take him into custody.
