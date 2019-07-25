A Houston man was arrested in West Plains recently after he allegedly brandished a gun in the presence of his estranged wife, prevented their children from calling for help and assaulting her at a home in Houston.
Joseph C. Williams, 32, is charged with five felonies and four misdemeanors related to the case, including armed criminal action, first-degree kidnapping facilitating a felony, inflicting injury or terrorizing, second-degree domestic assault, invasion of privacy, unlawful use of a weapon/exhibiting and four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
He is held on a $1 million bond in Texas County Jail, according to court documents.
Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey reported on July 13 a woman came to the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and said she had been assaulted by Williams, adding he had asked her to go into a room away from their children to talk, then armed himself with a gun and made statements about shooting himself or her.
When she attempted to have the children call 911, Williams allegedly took the phone from them, then choked her and held her down, she said. He also reportedly forced her to remove her clothing and photographed her before releasing her after several hours, after she agreed not to tell anyone about the incident.
