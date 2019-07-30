A Mansfield man was arrested Friday evening at Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains on a Wright County charge of first-degree statutory rape after allegedly having intercourse with a girl younger 14 years old at her home in Mansfield.
Eddie Wesley Barnett, 19, Mansfield, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Friday and is held on $20,000 bail, according to court records.
Mansfield Police Officer Nathan M. Bogart reported a family member of the girl had come home for lunch on July 18 and found the girl’s bedroom door locked. When the girl came to the door, the family member reportedly saw Barnett lying near a closet in the room. He got Barnett’s name and told him to leave.
When another family member came home about three hours later and questioned the girl about the incident she reportedly said she and Barnett had sex, and when Barnett was called and confronted by the family member he allegedly admitted to it, adding they had used “protection.”
The next day during an interview with a Child Advocacy Center worker, the girl reportedly said she and Barnett knew each other and had been communicating via Snapchat, and part of those conversations were sexual in nature.
She said Barnett had been visiting a neighbor the day before the alleged assault and sent messages asking if he could come over, and she told him her parents weren’t home. He reportedly came to the home and she let him in.
She told the forensic interviewer that during the incident she tried to get away from him when he attempted to kiss her, then he began to undress her. Later during the incident, she said in the interview, the girl tried to push him off of her.
She reportedly said she didn’t try to scream for help because she was afraid of what Barnett might do to her if she did.
She said when she heard the family member come home, Barnett dressed himself and she wrapped a blanket around herself to go to her bedroom door.
A physical exam showed evidence that could indicate a sexual assault, according to court documents. When Bogart attempted to locate Barnett he said he learned a family member of Barnett had taken him to a hospital the day of the alleged assault and that Barnett had been diagnosed as autistic.
Bogart reported he followed other leads in searching for Barnett, but was unsuccessful.
