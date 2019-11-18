A Winona man and a Willow Springs woman have each been charged in connection with burglaries and the theft of a pickup truck that happened in early October in Howell and Ozark counties.
Adam D. Lilly, 30, and Andrea J. Greer, 18, allegedly drove a stolen four wheeler to a property on N Highway at Pomona, then Greer went into the home and took items, including a firearm, before stealing a 2017 Dodge pickup truck.
Lilly told Howell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Torey Thompson that Greer drove the pickup truck and he followed on the four wheeler, then hid the ATV in the woods and got into the truck, at one point driving it to the Snappy Mart/McDonald’s in Willow Springs.
Lilly stated the two then went to Ozark County and Greer stopped at a home, entered it and took several items, including another firearm. They were interrupted by the property owner, who arrived and confronted them, then left in the pickup truck, which became stuck in sand near a riverbed.
Lilly told Thompson the two then fled on foot, hiding nearby until they were apprehended around daybreak by Ozark County authorities.
The stolen pickup truck and four wheeler were recovered, and when Thompson inspected the truck he found items Reed had reported stolen inside it, including a .22-caliber rifle.
The two were also found to be in possession of a stolen shotgun when they were apprehended, Thompson reported.
In Howell County, Greer and Lilly have each been charged with first-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle and stealing a firearm and Lilly is also charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
In Ozark County the two are each charged with first-degree burglary and stealing a firearm and Lilly is additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
The two were each released from Ozark County Jail with supervised bonds and warrants have been issued in Howell County, each with a $20,000 bond, according to court records.
