Three people have died of injuries suffered in a crash at 4:56 p.m. Friday on Highway 5 in Ozark County, 11 miles north of Gainesville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. D.L. Nash with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported a northbound 1998 Ford Expedition driven by Danial J. Klessig, 21, of Gainesville, crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 2002 Dodge pickup truck head-on.
At 4:58 p.m., the driver of the pickup truck, Paul D. Cowherd, 57, of Higginsville in Lafayette County, and Klessig were pronounced dead at the scene by Ozark County Coroner Shane Ledbetter, the report shows.
A passenger in the pickup truck, Marti M. Cowherd, 52, also of Higginsville, was taken by Ozark County Ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark., for medical treatment, and was pronounced dead at 6:42 p.m. by Dr. David Stills at the hospital.
All three deceased were wearing seat belts, the report shows.
The deaths mark the 15th, 16th and 17th traffic fatalities in 2019 in the nine-county Troop G area, compared to 22 in the same time frame last year.
Tpr. Nash was assisted at the scene by corporals D.J. Johnson, J.R. Roberts., J.C. Utz and S.J. Crewse, and troopers J.W. PHilpott and T.A. Hartshorn.
