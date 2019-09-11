A West Plains man has been charged with first-degree assault, serious injury, after allegedly striking someone with his pickup truck and getting into an altercation with another man at the scene.
Michael Eugene Crudgington, 64, County Road 2480, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. Sunday and is held on $50,000 bail.
Sgt. Torey Thompson of the Howell County Sheriff’s Department reported that Crudgington had called the sheriff’s department at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to report a man was stealing items that belonged to him from property on County Road 2480.
Deputy Matt Roberts reportedly investigated and determined the man was on the property legally and no items were being stolen, and left the scene.
About four minutes later a call was made to 911 reporting someone had been run over at the propert. Roberts returned on scene about five minutes after that.
The deputy said an ambulance was called for the injured man, which took the man for treatment.
Thompson reported he later found out the man had a broken shoulder and a laceration on his head, and had briefly lost consciousness after being struck.
Witnesses at the scene said Crudgington passed the driveway on the county road, reversed the vehicle and pulled into the driveway, then came towards the alleged victim and two other individuals at a high rate of speed.
One of the witnesses stated she got behind a tree to avoid being struck and suffered a cut on her nose trying to break up an altercation between Crudgington and another witness. The other man involved in the fight reportedly was punched in the face and had a slight abrasion.
Crudgington reportedly said he had gone to the location to get some of his personal property and didn’t see the victim until it was too late to stop, was only going about five miles an hour when he struck the man and skidded in grass trying to brake in time to avoid impact.
He allegedly admitted to getting into a “shoving match” with the other man, but did not give a reason for the altercation.
Thompson reported his investigation didn’t support Crudgington’s account of the incident and it seemed likely the witness statements were more accurate considering the evidence, which included a metal torch cart that had been run over and crushed, along with damage to the grill of Crudgington’s pickup truck.
Witnesses told investigators Crudgington had also threatened to kill the victim if he ever saw him again and said he would get back to his truck and “take care” of everyone. Two of the witnesses told deputies they were aware Crudgington kept firearms in his truck and two handguns were reportedly located during a search of the vehicle.
Crudgington is also charged with armed criminal action and third-degree assault related to the incident, both felonies.
