A warrant has been issued for a Lebanon man who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a child under the age of 17, with an age difference of greater than four years between the two of them.
Gary A. Burk, 36, has been charged with two felony counts of second degree child molestation.
The two incidents happened at a home in Willow Springs and a motel in West Plains, according to court documents.
The alleged victim told Child Advocacy Center interviewers she and Burk had sexual contact in Lebanon, in Laclede County, then again on two other occasions in Howell County.
The girl reportedly told interviewers Burk didn’t threaten her, but told her not to tell anyone about the encounters.
The warrant for Burk, with bond set at $25,000, was issued Tuesday.
Quill and online court records show Burk is a former resident of West Plains and Willow Springs.
