The West Plains Shop With a Cop will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Walmart.
It is the 25th year for the event, held annually prior to Christmas for area children needing assistance to celebrate the holiday. Last year, about 75 children shopped with members of law enforcement and firefighting, rescue and medical emergency crews, juvenile officers and other public safety officials.
Participants are given a gift-buying “allowance” and encouraged to buy gifts for themselves, though they sometimes choose to buy gifts for others. Shop With a Cop is organized in West Plains by members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 43.
Part of the idea behind Shop With a Cop is to give children the chance to have a positive and trust-building interaction with members of law enforcement.
“The West Plains Walmart has been an excellent community partner in assisting the West Plains Police Department in spearheading this effort,” said Police Chief Stephen Monticelli. “Officers interact with children who may not have had a positive encounter with law enforcement until now. The partnership between WPPD, other law enforcement agencies and Walmart makes sure that the children are afforded a more positive holiday experience.”
Donations to Shop With a Cop may be made at the police department, 1912 Holiday Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.