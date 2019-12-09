WEST PLAINS WALMART has participated in Shop With a Cop for 25 years and recently donated $5,000 towards helping children in need have a merrier Christmas. Shop With a Cop will be held beginning 9 a.m. Saturday at Walmart; participants will be paired with members of law enforcement and other public safety personnel to use an “allowance” to shop for gifts for themselves or others. The event is organized by members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 43. With the check in the front row, from left: Walmart Manager Trent Cockrum, Officer Ivie Powell, Walmart sales clerk Judy Ford, and officers Brad Jones and John Murrell.