Dry Creek General Baptist Church, 5 miles west of Pomona on County Road 5120, has canceled its annual Homecoming event that was scheduled for Sunday.
The cancellation is due to concerns about COVID-19, said church officials.
“We hope to see you all next year,” said Bonnie Bryan with the church.
For more information call Bonnie’s husband, Ronnie Bryan, at 372-7683.
