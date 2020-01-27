A Mtn. View man found himself sentenced to 60 days in jail after being found in contempt of court, reportedly the result of an outburst of expletives during a probation violation hearing held Tuesday in West Plains.
Paul Franklin Hankey, 48, was arrested in the courtroom. He was there to answer to a charge that he hadn’t made required payments as restitution following a conviction of first-degree property damage.
A judgment of $900 was levied against Hankey, with payments of at least $25 a month ordered beginning Sept. 30, 2019, court records show.
Hankey was issued a summons in late December to appear Tuesday, including a warning he might be found in violation of probation if he had not made payments for restitution or had a payment plan in place.
When asked if he had proof he made payments, court records show Hankey began “cursing and screaming repeatedly” in court and resisted the bailiff’s attempts to restrain him.
The sentence was handed down by 37th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Steven Privette.
