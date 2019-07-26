Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) will host three courses on small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS), commonly known as drones, this fall at the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology (GOCAT) in West Plains.
Two of the courses are non-credit courses, while the third is an eight-week for-credit course.
The noncredit sUAS Flight School is a one-day, eight-hour workshop set for Aug. 17 at GOCAT, 395 Jackie D. Garrett Drive in West Plains, that will cover the operation of sUAS/drones.
Also included will be an overview of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules and regulations for remote-piloted aircraft and operators and information regarding the Part 107 exam, which is required to obtain Remote Pilot Certification. Students will be required to sign a safety waiver prior to flight. Cost is $125.
The noncredit sUAS Part 107 Test Prep is a one-day, eight-hour workshop set for Oct. 12 at GOCAT that will cover the FAA 14 CFR, Part 107 exam requirements. Topics will include airspace, aeronautical charts, weather, METARS, aircraft loading, airport operations, judgment and decision-making, radio communications and more, all of which are included on the Remote Pilot Certification exam. Cost is $299.
The EGR 170 for-credit course Introduction to Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems is an eight-week, three-credit-hour class, which begins Aug. 19 and will introduce students to drones. Topics will include FAA Part 107 regulations, selecting hardware and software, legal considerations, risk management and how to start and manage an sUAS business.
A hands-on flight lab is included. At the end of the course, students will have the information needed to take the Remote Pilot Knowledge Certification Exam. Students will meet from 5:30 to 8:20 p.m. on Mondays at GOCAT and from 5:30 to 7:20 p.m. Wednesdays online.
All courses will be taught by Rick and Amy Casada, owners of Aerobotics LLC in Billings. Both are FAA 14 CFR Part 107 Certified UAS Remote Pilots.
University officials pointed out that drones have many applications in agriculture, engineering, technology, law enforcement, fire and rescues and real estate, among others.
For more information about the non-credit courses, contact the GOCAT office at 255-7784. Those interested in the eight-week, for-credit class should call the MSU-WP admissions office at 255-7955 for admission, enrollment and cost information.
