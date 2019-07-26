West Plains High School registration begins next week, and science teacher Nathan Fleming wants students to know about an innovative approach to medical science education the school district offers.
The Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Biomedical Program began at West Plains School District in 2016 with two Medical Detectives classes for seventh and eighth graders and a Principles of Biomedical Science class at the high school
Starting this school year, the district expects about 110 students to be enrolled in Biomedical Program classes, said Fleming.
Two Medical Detectives classes will again be offered to seventh and eighth graders; the experience-based course is designed to increase interest in biomedical fields. At the high school, two sections of Principles of Biomedical Science will be offered, providing a forensic angle on biology and chemistry based lessons.
A Human Body Systems course based on anatomy and physiology will be offered, as will a new Medical Interventions course, which teaches a focus on diagnosis of illnesses from symptoms, including several complex labs dealing with DNA, said Fleming.
The Project Lead the Way Biomedical Program offers students an opportunity to learn in smaller classes with 20 students or less, said Fleming.
He added students can learn “soft skills” that can transfer to any class or future job: working efficiently and communicating with peers, even if absent; document creation and sharing, including spreadsheets; becoming independent self-starters; time management skills; protocols for communicating with superiors or elders; and leadership and public speaking skills. Students also get to hear from expert guest speakers from within the community and practice laboratory skills with professional equipment.
At the end of the school year, students who have taken a second-year Human Body Systems class and earned a grade of B or higher in at least one other PLTW Biomedical Program class have the opportunity participate in a White Coat Ceremony sponsored by Ozarks Medical Center, which also provides the white lab coats for students.
Returning high school students, including incoming freshmen, may register between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at West Plains High School. There are no assigned times this year; instead students are invited to drop in at a time that works for them.
Construction is ongoing for campuswide improvements, including at the high school, so parents and students should be on the lookout for signs bearing instructions for entering the building.
New high school students should register at 305 Valley View Drive in West Plains. Forms are online at zizzers.org/newstudent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.