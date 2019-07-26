THE 2019 WHITE COAT CEREMONY sponsored by Ozarks Medical Center (OMC), which also provided white lab coats, honored West Plains High School students who had completed the second year Human Body Systems class and earned a B or higher in at least one other Project Lead the Way Biomedical Program course. Front row, from left: OMC representative Karlee Marvin, students Jasmine Williams, Rebecca Ford, Madison Cline, Morgan Dixon and Tasha Haddock, and Project Lead the Way Biomedical teacher Nathan Fleming. Back row: OMC representative J.J. Corman and students Phillip Sheridan, James Snodgrass, Carolina Fleming, Taylor Vonallmen, Andrew Eby and Greg Romans. Also in attendance were Assistant Superintendent Dr. Julie Williams and West Plains High School Principal Dr. Jack Randolph.