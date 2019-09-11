A West Plains man has been charged after allegedly striking a family member in the head with a baseball bat and burning her face by throwing a lit cigarette at her.
H.J. M. Melvin, 40, Hubert Redburn Drive, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Thursday on Fairfield Avenue on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, third-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest.
He is held on $50,000 bail, according to court records.
West Plains Police Officer Conner Burnes reported on Sept. 5 he responded to a home on Bill Virdon Boulevard in reference to a physical domestic disturbance in progress and saw a woman on the ground in the front yard, two children with her.
As he walked around the house, Burnes said, he saw Melvin attempt to lie down in grass on the other side of the fence, then stand and run as he ordered the suspect to show his hands. Burnes reported he ordered Melvin to stop several times before deploying a Taser in order to get him to comply.
The woman alleged to the officer Melvin had been drinking and the two began arguing before he threw a cigarette butt at her face and grabbed her by the arm, flipping her off the porch.
One of the children went inside to get a bat for the woman to defend herself with, she said, and Melvin allegedly struck her with it after he tried to take it away from her and she refused to let go, causing her to almost lose consciousness and fall to the ground.
She added Melvin started kicking her in the ribs and stopped when the children called the police.
Burnes said he observed a burn under the woman’s right eye, a swollen spot on her forehead and an abrasion on her right forearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.