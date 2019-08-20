With water and food resource conservation in mind, Bryan and Kala Trantham of Trantham Farm in Caulfield have worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to help cut costs and preserve the quality of grazing land.
The farm began 95 years ago as a dairy operation and transitioned to a commercial operation after a family member became ill, the Tranthams said.
They have several barred rock chickens they keep for eggs and three Bassett hounds. The dogs and chickens take turns roaming the yard. The property has two garden spots and a picture-perfect farmhouse with a wraparound porch.
A pony shares the pasture with the cows and calves and the atmosphere is off the beaten path — not uncommon in the Ozarks, quiet and tranquil.
Their son, Cooper, who turned 1 in April and is the sixth generation to live on the farm, is already accustomed to farm living and points out the bulls gathered around a feeding trough. He loves spending time outside and chases the chickens down to pet them, Kala says.
Bryan works for the Missouri Department of Conservation and his territory includes the Caney Mountain area in nearby Ozark County, helping maintain a deer refuge area where managed hunts are held. He also works for Trantham Auction Company.
Kala work at Ozarks Medical Center as a surgical tech in the hospital’s cardiac catheter lab, and says she didn’t picture herself being a country girl, but the unexpected death of her older brother L.J. Tackitt changed that.
L.J., who owned the farm at the time, was killed in an ATV accident in July 2013 at age 34. The Tranthams maintain the herd he started in his honor.
Tackitt’s herd was six head of F1 cattle, a cross between Brahman and Hereford, plus a commercial herd. The hybrids are brindled with a red and black “tiger stripe” pattern.
The Trantham’s Brahman bull Antonio was purchased in Louisiana. Antonio was born in a swamp and shown by a young girl, a 4-H Club member, who sold the bull to the Tranthams. The bull was halter broke and gentle.
“I didn’t want a mean bull,” said Bryan.
Bryan and Kala maintain a commercial herd of about 30 head that consists of Angus cross and Herefords, plus their F1 cattle, on 120 acres.
The family makes the most of their pasture by using cross fencing and rotational grazing and using watering systems designed to conserve water. The herd is moved to a different pasture each week. The practice allows for the field to recover in between rotations and cuts down on the need for feeding hay by building up winter forage, Bryan said.
“Not only can you utilize pasture better, but you can put more cows on it. You can run them year round where you can only get two or three months off it otherwise,” he explained
The water system is a tank system that efficiently delivers fresh, clean water without the need for digging and maintaining ponds that are often dirty and laden with bacteria, Bryan added.
The Tranthams and experts who provide advice on best practices hope the efforts made by the Tranthams and farmers like them will be of benefit for many more generations, perhaps even Cooper’s children and grandchildren.
Their efforts caught the eye of 8th District Representative Jason Smith, who made use of his summer break Friday to visit with the Tranthams and tour the farm. The visit was a part of his annual farm tour through the 8th Congressional District, where Smith hears concerns from constituents regarding federal policies and their impacts on agriculture.
