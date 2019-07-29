A Willow Springs resident charged in an apparent accidental shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Willow Springs is out on bond as of Monday morning.
Michael D. Clark, 47, was arrested Friday and faces three felony charges: second-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to online court records. He posted $3,000 in surety bond Monday morning through Nicholas Bail Bonds.
He is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Aug. 26 in Howell County Court before Judge Robert David Ray.
According to law enforcement, Michael D. Clark, 47, reportedly accidentally shot neighbor Paul Welton in the leg/groin area with a .22-caliber rifle while intoxicated.
Sgt. Torey Thompson of the Howell County Sheriff’s Department reported he responded to the scene on County Road 5640 in Willow Springs to find Welton bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound, his pants covered in blood. Thompson said medical aid was administered at the scene and Welton was transported by ambulance, then flown to a Springfield hospital for further treatment. No condition update is available.
One of Welton’s family members reportedly told Thompson Welton had walked from Clark’s home and said Clark had accidentally shot him.
Thompson was able to speak with Clark on the phone, and Clark agreed to speak with the authorities at his home. Clark smelled of intoxicants, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he seemed to be having trouble keeping his balance, Thompson said.
The shooting appeared to have happened on Clark’s back porch, with a trail of blood leading to Welton’s residence, Thompson said. Clark allegedly told Thompson the gun had “disappeared,” but it was later found in a flower bed in plain view.
Clark is a convicted felon, so he is banned from owning the firearm, Thompson added. Sgt. Thompson reported Clark admitted to accidentally shooting Welton, who is a friend, and said he didn’t call 911 for assistance because he knew, as a felon, he wasn’t allowed to have the firearm.
A blood alcohol content test administered by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Tommy Meyer showed 0.238%, almost three times the limit legally considered excessive in Missouri.
Court records do not yet show an attorney representing Clark; representing the state are Howell County Prosecuting Attorney Michael P. Hutchings and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Rizwan Ahad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.