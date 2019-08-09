A fundraiser to support a West Plains nonprofit’s efforts to spay and neuter feral cats will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Wages Brewing Company in East Towne Village.
The event, “Funds 4 Ferals,” offers live music, a silent auction and a giveaway in exchange for $1,500 in funds raised to support Ozarks Regional Cats, a trap-neuter-release program founded in 2017.
Admission to the family-friendly fundraiser event is a suggested donation of $5, payment of which is an automatic entry into a giveaway drawing for a $50 gift certificate to Wages Brewery.
A silent auction will be held featuring quirky items for cats and lovers, such as a bottle of Pinot Meow catnip wine for cats, as well as various works of art and contributions from local businesses. Specialty tacos will be available for purchase from Feaster’s Route 66 Bistro, a Rolla-based food truck.
Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting Ozarks Regional Cats and the group’s work to help reduce the population of feral cats in West Plains through its trap-neuter-release program, community accountability and ongoing care.
The group’s board President Autumn Shirley explained that, in addition to managing the population of stray and feral cats through spaying and neutering, the group also ensures the vaccination of feral cats against diseases, establishment of colonies to and prevent more cats from moving in, and rehoming of socialized cats and kittens.
“To date, we have sterilized nearly 100 local cats, while continuing to provide ongoing care for the majority of them,” said Shirley. “We have also rehomed over 100 cats and kittens that would have otherwise been left to fend for themselves on the streets.”
“We are already part of the way to the $1,500 goal, thanks to a generous sponsorship by Donahue Roofing, and we hope to see a big crowd on Saturday to help us close the gap,” said Shirley.
Shirley expressed thanks to board members, volunteers and West Plains Animal Clinic staff, who she says have assisted the organization since the beginning.
“We have also enjoyed the support of our community, who have generously donated money, food, shelters, auction items and more to help us,” she added.
Funds 4 Ferals, she said, is the organization’s largest annual fundraising effort.
Billed as an “evening bursting with live music,” the program will begin with local musical act The GE Smith Garage Band & Medicine Show, opening for singer/songwriter Angela Edge of Arkansas.
Edge describes herself as a “multi-instrumentalist and unexpected rocker.” According to her promotional bio on angelaedge.com, she has been creating music for most of her life, but her “eccentric musical journey” began when her father put a bass in her hands at the age of 14.
Already familiar with playing the trumpet, Edge studied music through her teen years, she said, ultimately landing a scholarship at the University of Arkansas and majoring in music education. Higher education led to her joining a classic rock cover band.
From there, she teamed up with another band that afforded her the opportunity play to large audiences the U.S. and Canada, sharing the bill with acclaimed names like Les Claypool and Michael Franti.
In addition to Shirley, Ozark Regional Cats’ board of directors includes Treasurer Joshua Shirley, Secretary Abby Hess and members Amy Fischer, Sonia Holt, Mary Lenker, Annie Noblin, Jonathan Smith and Kim Smith and.
To learn more about Ozark Regional Cats visit www.ozarkcats.org, call 256-4280 extension 302 or follow @ORCatsWP on Facebook.
