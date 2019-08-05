President Donald Trump has ordered flags to remain at half-staff through sunset Thursday in honor of victims of mass shootings that occurred over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Flags at the White House, public buildings and U.S. military posts and naval stations and vessels, as well as on all public grounds nationwide, are subject to the order.
“Our nation mourns with those whose loved ones were murdered in the tragic shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and we share in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks,” said President Trump in issuing his proclamation, condemning the acts he described as hateful and cowardly. “Through our grief, America stands united with the people of El Paso and Dayton.”
To date, 31 people have died as a result of the two shootings, reports the Associated Press (AP).
A gunman opened fire Saturday morning in an El Paso shopping area, killing 22 people, including two who succumbed to their injuries Monday, according to AP. More than two dozen others were wounded.
Nineteen hours later, in the early morning hours of Sunday in Dayton, a masked man turned his rifle onto a crowded nightlife scene, killing nine, including his own 22-year-old sister, AP reports.
That shooting is the 22nd mass killing this year in the U.S., according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database tracking homicides in which four or more people were killed, excluding the offender. Prior to the weekend’s shootings, 96 lives have been lost in this year’s mass killings, the database shows.
